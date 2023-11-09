‘It’s the nightmare before Christmas for The Works’ despite London expansion

The company was meant to be a champion in the cost-of-living crisis but its tills are not ringing as expected.

Discount retailer, The Works, is expanding its presence in London and opening two new stores in Richmond and Wandsworth this month.

The openings will bring The Works’ total number of stores in Greater London to 13, with 527 stores in the UK and Ireland overall.

The retailer has closed three of its stores this year, with Coulby Newham, Weston, and Hitchin locations closing.

Set up in 1981, The Works debuted on London’s markets in 2018 at a valuation of £100m but its value has dropped rapidly since then.

This news follows activist investor Kelso snapping up a stake in the arts and crafts retailer in September 2023, saying it will look to “restore the intrinsic valuation of the firm” after a slump in its share price over the past five years.

However, commenting on the retailers financial results, UK investment platform AJ Bell said: “It’s the Nightmare before Christmas for The Works. The company was meant to be a champion in the cost-of-living crisis, selling cheap products to people who have been watching every penny.

“The idea of getting a big discount on a toy or book would appeal in such economic conditions. Sadly, its tills aren’t ringing as expected.

“The retailer blames the weather along with the ongoing tough environment for consumers, putting more pressure on the forthcoming festive shopping period to make up for the shortfall in expected earnings.

“There are already suggestions in the industry that shoppers are going to leave their Christmas shopping as late as possible this year, and that’s disastrous for retailers.”

A spokesperson for The Works told City A.M.: “In the short to medium term we will continue improving our existing store portfolio to realise its full potential through refits and relocations, as well as opening a select number of new stores in the best locations.

“We are continually enhancing our product ranges, as well as seeking to attract more customers to The Works by showing them the fantastic value we offer.

“We are focused on using customer data and insights to drive loyalty and with just over six weeks to go we are gearing up for Christmas.”