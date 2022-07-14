Italian President refuses to accept Mario Draghi’s resignation as PM

Italy’s President has sensationally declined to accept Mario Draghi’s resignation as Prime Minister, further plunging the country into political uncertainty.

Draghi made a statement this evening to say the “national unity” coalition which supported him as PM no longer exists after the Five Star movement, which had supported the coalition, pulled out of a confidence vote in Draghi’s position.

However, President Sergio Mattarella has reportedly refused to accept Draghi’s resignation.

Draghi’s decision comes after a serisDraghi won the vote, the pull-out has evidently led Draghi to believe that the coalition is effectively at an end.