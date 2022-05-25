IT firm Softcat continues double-digit growth as cyber security demand swells

IT provider Softcat said it has delivered double-digit year-on-year growth in revenue, gross profit and operating profit in the third quarter of this year.

The company revealed that this growth was “broad-based” across all technology segments, reflecting strong and stable customer demand.

The firm, which is also a key cyber security provider, said the supply chain situation remains “challenging” but consistent with the first half results posted in March.

Softcat’s revenue climbed more than a third to £771m in the six months to 31 January, up from £577m in the same period a year prior.

Operating profit also jumped over 12 per cent from £57m to £64m in the period, which the company hailed as “ahead of expectations” in its latest set of financial results today.

Back in March, CEO Graeme Watt said that the company had been supporting customers with the heightened risk of cyber attacks following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and said: “we are closely evaluating and managing any business risks that may arise as events further unfold”.