Isuzu D-Max V-Cross review: The tough truck with a soft side

Isuzu had its best year to date for new vehicle sales in 2024, with more than 6,500 examples of the D-Max pickup finding homes in the UK. However, the Japanese marque could face a tougher challenge in future, thanks to changes to how double cab pickup trucks are treated by HMRC.

The changes make double cab trucks more expensive to run for company car drivers. As a result, private customers will be more firmly in Isuzu’s sights, especially with range-topping versions like the V-Cross tested here.

First launched in 2021, Isuzu has updated the D-Max every two years since, keeping it competitive with rivals such as the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger. The latest developments include a fresh front grille, an enhanced active safety system and fancier interior trim.

Could all this really transform a pickup truck that was primarily designed for farmers and commercial users into a practical family vehicle?

Mighty in the mud

One moment I’m staring at the sky, the next I’m dangling in my seat belt, gripping the D-Max’s steering wheel, as it ‘walks’ its way down an unfeasibly steep slope.

Having spent a week testing the D-Max V-Cross on the road, I had the chance to put it to work around the fearsome Millbrook off-road test route. Used to evaluate secret military vehicles, it features soft sand, water splashes and log trails. It’s no place for half-hearted off-roaders.

Thankfully, the D-Max takes all of this in its stride. With its four-wheel-drive system in low range, standard rear differential locked and Rough Terrain Mode engaged, it feels truly unstoppable in the dirt.

Having driven classic Land Rover Defenders and the Ineos Grenadier in similar conditions, the D-Max is easily on a par with such formidable off-roaders. The fact it uses a traditional ladder frame chassis, just like the 4x4s mentioned, plays no small part in that.

Steady on the street

All the D-Max’s off-road prowess means compromises when it comes to driving this truck on tarmac. The electrically assisted steering, which makes light work of tackling hills and side slopes, can feel imprecise on the road. However, the turning circle is genuinely impressive for such a large vehicle, making it easier to navigate the urban jungle.

Pickup trucks with a ladder frame chassis have a reputation for being skittish without any weight in the load bed. The D-Max V-Cross bucks this trend, feeling remarkably planted. There is a degree of body-roll, as you would expect for a tall off-road truck, but ride quality is remarkably composed – if not quite on a level with regular cars and SUVs.

Those workhorse origins become more apparent with the D-Max’s 1.9-litre diesel engine. It sounds gruff and clattery on startup, like diesels of old, and becomes even more vocal under load. There is also a nagging doubt that the D-Max could do with more than the 164hp and 266lb ft of torque on offer. Particularly when rivals such as the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux offer higher-powered options.

A six-speed manual gearbox is standard, but our test truck came equipped with an old-school six-speed automatic that slurs through its shifts. A 0-62mph time of 13 seconds reflects the D-Max’s sedate approach to progress, even though it will cruise happily at motorway speeds. Should it matter, top speed is 112mph.

Putting the D-Max to work

Importantly, the Isuzu D-Max does come in below the 2,040kg threshold for dual-purpose vehicles. It means the double-cab models in the range do not need to adhere to 10mph lower speed limits, unlike other commercial vehicles.

For all its lifestyle additions, the D-Max V-Cross can still carry a payload of up to 1,106kg, depending on the gearbox chosen, with the load bed measuring 1,520mm in length and 1,530mm in width. It’s so large that retrieving things from the far end can be a real workout, especially with a cover across the bed.

The D-Max can be a real workhorse, with the ability to tow braked trailers and caravans up to 3,500kg. A standard reversing camera on the V-Cross makes lining a tow bar up easier, with a trailer sway control system for added peace of mind on the move.

Storage inside the double cab is also considerable, with plenty of cup holders, a double-opening glove box, under-seat storage and a rear bench that can split and fold flat. Isofix child seat attachments, including top tether anchors, are found in the rear as well.

Inside the Isuzu D-Max

Compared to the regular Isuzu D-Max range, the V-Cross feels genuinely plush inside, thanks to leather upholstery, electrically adjustable heated front seats and some soft-touch materials. The commercial roots of the D-Max are hard to ignore, but everything feels built to last, and there is a decent amount of passenger space.

There is also a pleasingly large number of traditional buttons to operate the dual-zone climate control, but most other functions are controlled through the 9.0-inch touchscreen, exclusive to the V-Cross. A 7.0-inch digital display is found within the instrument panel, too.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are included, meaning you can bypass the slightly clunky standard infotainment system if you desire. This means you miss out on the digital inclinometer, though – a useful tool for off-roading.

Huge amounts of safety equipment, including lane-keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition are standard on the V-Cross. Notably, the D-Max received a maximum five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.

No longer a tax saver

Tax changes from April 2025 now mean that new double cab pickups like the Isuzu D-Max are treated as cars when it comes to Benefit in Kind (BiK) calculations. For company car users, this means BiK is no longer capped at the commercial vehicle flat rate of £3,960, but calculated based upon emissions instead.

This puts the D-Max V-Cross into the top 37 percent bracket, swelling the BiK bill to £17,589. For 40 percent tax payers, this would mean a cost of £7,036 per year, compared to just £1,584 before.

For private buyers, the D-Max V-Cross is competitive with its key rivals on price, particularly when its generous level of standard equipment is taken into account. Buying a top-spec model like our test pickup would require £47,926 including VAT, whereas a Ford Ranger Wildtrak would be more than £50,000.

The official average fuel consumption figure of 31.4mpg is achievable in the real world, however. And Isuzu also offers a five-year/125,000-mile warranty, plus five years of roadside assistance included.

Verdict: Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

Judging the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross against traditional cars and SUVs feels a little unfair, as none of them could match the staggering off-road prowess of this double cab pickup truck.

Could the D-Max work as an everyday family vehicle? Undoubtedly so, even with compromises such as its sluggish diesel engine, unremarkable fuel consumption and no-nonsense interior design.

Next year will see the launch of a fully electric D-Max EV, which will address the drawbacks of the diesel engine.

If you want a pickup truck that can deliver when the going really gets tough, rather than just for posing outside B&Q, the Isuzu D-Max will deliver time and time again.

PRICE: £47,926 inc. VAT

POWER: 164hp

0-62MPH: 13.0 seconds

TOP SPEED: 112mph

FUEL ECONOMY: 31.4mpg

CO2 EMISSIONS: 235g/km

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research