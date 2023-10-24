Israel-Hamas war: UK aid to Palestinians ‘protected from misappropriation’, Cleverly says

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly insisted no UK aid money goes to funding of terror activities (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

UK aid money to Palestinians is “protected from misappropriation” including from rewarding the families of Hamas fighters, James Cleverly has assured MPs.

The foreign secretary today confirmed no UK aid money goes to the Palestinian Authority, which controls parts of the West Bank territory.

It is also said to fund rewards for the families of “dead and captured Hamas terrorists”.

Gaza is run by Hamas, which is separate from the PA, and is designated as a terrorist organisation by the UK government. Hamas also has a presence in the West Bank.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Cleverly said: “We always ensure that UK aid money is protected from misappropriation.”

Conservative MP Chris Clarkson highlighted the issue, saying: “It’s been reported that the Palestinian Authority is to pay up to $3m a month in so-called martyr salaries to the families of dead and captured Hamas terrorists.

“Will (the Foreign Secretary) join me in condemning these payments to rapists, torturers, murderers, some of whom have killed Brits?

“And will he also use his good offices to ensure that no British aid money has gone towards this filthy practice?”

Read more The Notebook: Andy Silvester on the dearth of leadership at the BBC and Met Police

Cleverly said: “I can confirm to him and the House that no British aid money goes directly to the Palestinian Authority.

“We have raised this very issue with the Palestinian Authority and highlighted our belief that this is not conducive to good relations and a future two-state solution.”

It came as Cleverley appeared in the chamber for Foreign Office questions where he answered a series of questions on the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Ahead of the queries, he gave a statement, saying: “Since Hamas’ brutal terror attacks on October 7 the Prime Minister and I have visited the region and spoken and met with counterparts totalling almost 20 countries as part of our extensive diplomatic activities to prevent escalation, to sustain the prospect of regional peace and of course to secure the free movement home of British nationals in Gaza and of course those hostages.”

He was also asked about the prospects of a two-state solution.

”Despite the terrible circumstances that we are experiencing, there is a renewed desire to have a meaningful resolution“ in the region, he said.