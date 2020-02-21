Islamic State supporter admits plot to bomb St Paul's Cathedral

A supporter of the Islamic State (IS) terror group has today pleaded guilty to plotting to bomb St Paul’s Cathedral and a hotel.

Saffiya Shaikh, 36, from Heyes in west London, appeared at the Old Bailey where she admitted preparation of terrorist acts and dissemination of terrorist publications.

Shaikh, who was born Michelle Ramsden, had asked an undercover officer to supply bombs, the BBC reported.

She also went on a reconnaissance trip to look for places to plant bombs around the historic site, which is a popular destination for tourists.

Shaikh, who was arrested in October, will be sentenced in May.

The court also heard that Shaikh had prepared a pledge of allegiance to IS between August and October 2019, and had shared documents pertaining to terrorism through the Telegram messaging app.

Mr Justice Sweeney ordered pre-sentence reports ahead of sentencing on May 12.

The judge ordered that the defence should serve any psychiatric report by April 3.