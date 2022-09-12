Is It Ever Okay To Ghost A New Employer?

“He’s just not that into you.” A catchphrase heard on every Tube, every day, as single men and women struggle with London’s notoriously difficult dating scene, where ghosting, breadcrumbing, cuffing and orbiting are simply par for the course.

Caused by the proliferation of potential partners available online, and the fact that there are more women than men, we seem to have lost all common decency when it comes to romance. And now, it appears that our bad manners are spilling over into our professional life as more and more people are ghosting employers – caused potentially by the same thing. Too much choice.

For the first time since records began, there are now more jobs than job seekers in the UK which has resulted in a labour market flipped in favour of the employee. With companies struggling to fill roles after The Great Resignation, workers are being inundated with offers, even those not actively looking to move.

The result is we have started to ghost recruiters and employers, safe in the knowledge that there are plenty more career fish in the sea. In fact, pre-pandemic 41% of job seekers felt ghosting an employer was appropriate and in today’s tight labour market that number has risen as the power has shifted.

Rude and unprofessional

Unlike in your personal life, where there are an endless array of potential partners to choose from, your professional life is a little more contained. Experts say that ghosting an employer is not only rude and unprofessional, it can also be detrimental to your career progression.

People talk, industries are small, and the HR executive you ghost today might be the VP of talent that you want to impress in seven years time. Why put your name and reputation at risk for the sake of a polite “thanks but no thanks” email?

If you want to walk away from a recruitment process, job offer or start date (yes, some people have been known to accept a role and then not show up) it’s important you’re succinct, honest and respectful in your communications. Of course the earlier you can say no the better, but if you’re deep into the hiring process and receive a better offer or come across a more interesting role, be honest and bow out, do not just disappear.

Email, or better yet call, the hiring manager and explain that you have received a counter offer which better suits your career aspirations, or that on further reflection feel that the role is not a right fit for you, but you’d love to stay in touch about potential opportunities.

While employees are enjoying their day in the sun now, the threat of a potential recession continues to loom, so keeping in touch with as many hiring managers and recruiters as possible is only going to be of benefit. Think of it as saving for a career rainy day.

If you’re currently ghosting an employer, ask yourself why. Are you holding out for something better or did you get too far into the process before realising it’s the wrong role for you?

