Is gold making a comeback?

A rise in the price of gold has coincided with a renewed interest in the role of bullion as a monetary asset.Eclipsed since the early Seventies by paper assets and, occasionally, even cryptocurrencies, gold is once again heralded as a risk-free asset with three huge plus points. These are that it is universally acceptable, that it holds its value over time and that it is the only asset that is nobody’s liability – in other words, unlike paper currencies, its value does not depend on anyone’s promise to pay.
Momentum seems with price risesThe price is certainly looking chipper compared with its performance during the past 12 months. This morning it was up 0.45% at $1,322.65 an ounce, against $1,282.95 a month ago, on 13 May. Three months ago, on 12 March, it changed hands at $1,296.95, and one year ago, on 13 June 2018, it was worth $1,294.40 an ounce.
After the big sell-off of the late 1990s, when many central banks decided gold was an outdated financial asset that produced no return, many reserve institutions have been rebuilding their stocks of bullion. The sales had followed decades in which many derided the idea of a commodity such as a gold as being a form of money as a “barbarous relic” of earlier times, a phrase attributed to the economist John Maynard Keynes but which is thought to pre-date him. Regardless, the “relic” is now making a comeback.
During those 12 months, it has traded between a low of $1,176.70 on 17 August and a high of $1,345.75 on 20 February. Investors in the metal may be cheered by the fact that the high-point occurs much more recently than the low-point, suggesting momentum is with a rising price.