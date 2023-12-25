Is a Universal theme park heading for Bedfordshire?

Universal Studios is pondering a move into the UK

Universal Studios has told of “potential” plans to build its first UK theme park in a letter to residents in Bedfordshire.

The film giant confirmed earlier this week it had bought land near Bedford.

Universal Destinations and Experiences, part of Comcast Corporation and based in the United States, said it is “in the very early stages of exploring the possibility of a potential park and resort experience” at the location.

John McReynolds from the company’s external affairs wrote in a letter to residents: “While we do own the land, we are only at the beginning of our feasibility study as part of our evaluation of potential sites.

“It may well therefore be many months before we decide whether to proceed with the project.”

The letter said Universal had “a strong track record of working together with local communities as we consider any new project”.

Mr McReynolds wrote of the positive economic impacts a theme park would bring to the area.

There are five Universal resorts across the world, in the United States and Asia.

Press Association