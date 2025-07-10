Irn-Bru maker buys Hal Robson-Kanu’s drinks business

Hal Robson-Kanu founded The Turmeric Co, which is available in the likes of Sainsbury’s, while he was still a professional footballer

The maker of Irn-Bru has acquired The Turmeric Co from its founder, former Wales international Hal Robson-Kanu.

AG Barr has taken a majority stake in the London-based business, which was established by the retired football player in 2018, for an undisclosed sum.

Robson-Kanu’s company produces turmeric shots which aim to help improve recovery by reusing muscle soreness following consecutive training sessions.

The business has formal partnerships with the likes of Leicester Tigers, Brentford FC, British Gymnastics, Everton and Sale Sharks.

Headquartered in Scotland, AG Barr is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is member of the FTSE 250 index.

The group, whose brands also include Rubicon, Boost and Funkin, saw its revenue rise by over five per cent in the year to 31 January, 2025.

Its adjusted pre-tax profit also rose by almost 16 per cent to nearly £60m over the same period.

According to filings with Companies House, AG Barr has taken a stake of more than 50 per cent but less than 75 per cent in the firm.

AG Barr chief executive Euan Sutherland and chief financial officer Stuart Lorimer have been appointed a directors of Innate-Essence Limited, the company behind The Turmeric Co.

According to its most recent set of published accounts, for the year to 31 March, 2024, Innate-Essence Limited had net assets of £733,429 – having had liabilities of £771,676 in the prior 12 months.

Its accounts for its most recent financial year are due to be filed by the end of 2025.

Robson-Kanu will continue to lead business

An AG Barr spokesman said: “”We have acquired a stake in Innate-Essence Ltd, which owns a number of speciality health drinks, including The Turmeric Co.

“These brands are in the high growth functional beverages and vitamin and supplements sectors, and we’re excited to bring our deep industry experience to support their future growth.”

Robson-Kanu made his senior debut in 2007 for Reading and went on to play for Southend United and Swindon Town on loan before joining West Bromwich Albion in 2016.

He won 46 caps for Wales between 2010 and 2021 – retiring from football that same year.

He is best known for the goal he scored against Belgium for Wales in the quarter final of Euro 2016.

As well as The Turmeric Co, Robson-Kanu founded Raw Hydrate in July 2024, which he also serves as chief executive of.

According to filings with Companies House, Robson-Kanu remains a director of the firm behind The Turmeric Co.

He has also served as a business council member for the Department for Business and Trade since February 2024.

Robson-Kanu has also been a member of the Prime Minister’s Business Council since the same date.

The Turmeric Co has been contacted for comment.