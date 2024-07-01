Irish law firm William Fry drafts in its former City of London boss to top job

William Fry’s new managing partner Stephen Keogh

Elite Irish law firm William Fry has elected its former London office lead Stephen Keogh as its next managing partner.

Keogh has been at the firm since 1997 when he joined as a trainee, before making partner in 2005. He relocated for London between 2012 to 2017 in order to head of the firm’s London office.

When he moved back to Dublin, he was named as the head of the firm’s corporate and M&A department.

From November, he will take over from Owen O’Sullivan who has been managing partner for the past four years. O’Sullivan will take on a consultancy role with the firm when he retires as a partner at the end of the year.

William Fry is one of Ireland’s largest law firms with clients including the Irish Department of Finance, Tesco, Facebook, Hines and Diageo. Headquartered in Dublin, the firm also has offices in Cork, New York, San Francisco and the City.

Speaking on his appointment, Keogh stated that he was “delighted to have been elected by my partners to the role of managing partner.

“I look forward to working with them, with our teams of talented lawyers and business support professionals and with our clients as we continue to deliver the best results for clients.”

“I would like to thank Owen O’Sullivan for his hard work and dedication to the firm during his time at the helm. Under his guidance we have achieved continued growth and adapted to change with an unwavering commitment to excellence and success.”