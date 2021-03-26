Irish Ferries enters Dover to Calais ferry market

Irish Ferries has this morning announced a new Dover to Calais service, its first foray into the Britain to France market.

As a result of the new route, the firm said that hauliers would now have the option of using a single ferry firm connecting France, the UK, and Ireland.

It added that the additional service will “significantly strengthen the capacity and reliability of the landbridge for exporters and importers”.

“This will allow exporters and importers easier, cheaper, and quicker access to our European markets via the Common Transit Convention”, Irish Ferries said.

Currently, just two firms, P&O and DFDS, run services from Dover to ports on the Normandy coast, one of UK’s key trade arteries.

Port of Dover chief executive Doug Bannister said the deal was a “clear signal of market confidence” in the route.

“This announcement gives the millions of customers across the UK and the Republic of Ireland who value the intrinsic benefits of the shortest sea crossing to Europe, the prospect of even more choice”, he said.

“We believe the inclusive landbridge product will be popular with Irish exporters and will strengthen the just in time supply chain into the European Union.”

At the beginning of the year, a great deal of attention was focused on Dover to see how it would cope with the UK’s departure from the EU.

Despite some initial problems, largely connected to perishable foods like shellfish, the customs route has largely held up despite added regulations.

Irish Ferries’ Isle of Inishmore will be transferred onto the new route, the firm said.