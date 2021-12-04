Ireland tightens restrictions amid variant fears

(Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Ireland is tightening COVID restrictions again over fears about the Omicron variant.

From 7 December to 9 January night clubs will close, and only six people will be allowed on each table at pubs, restaurants and bars, with no multiple table bookings allowed.

Indoor events such as concerts must operate at 50 per cent capacity, while people should only have visitors from a maximum of three other households in their home.

The rules will see the hospitality sector largely revert to the situation before 22 October, with clubs closing after only a few weeks of being allowed to reopen again.

International passengers going to the US will also have to be tested for COVID-19 within one day of travel regardless of their vaccination status.