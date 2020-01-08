Iran plane crash: 176 passengers and crew die in Boeing 737 crash close to Tehran

A Boeing 737-800 crashed minutes after take-off today from Iran’s international airport in Tehran, killing all 176 passengers and crew.



State media quoted the airline’s spokesman, who said the tragedy was caused by a “technical failure following a fire” on board the Kyiv-bound flight.

Read more: Dominic Raab urges ‘nefarious’ Iran to calm US tensions

Boeing, which is under fire for two other fatal crashes over the last 15 months, released a statement saying: “We are aware of the media reports out of Iran and we are gathering more information.”



Most of the Boeing 737-800’s passengers were Iranian, according to state media.



Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky cut his holiday short to return to Kyiv after the incident. He said: “My sincere condolences to the relatives and loved ones of all of the passengers and crew members.”



The disaster took place amid rising tensions between the US and Iran following the US’s assassination of Iran military commander Qasem Soleimani.



Today Iran shot missiles at two military bases in Iraq that contain US troops.



Ukraine International Airlines’ flight 752 left Tehran’s airport at 6.12am and lost contact two minutes later, flight tracker Flightradar24 said.



Boeing’s 737-800 model in the incident is a different model to Boeing’s 737 Max model that was involved in two fatal crashes in the space of five months. The 737-800 is not under scrutiny for any safety issues.

Read more: Boeing fires CEO over 737 Max crisis



Boeing has come under fierce scrutiny after the two previous crashes killed 346 people.



Authorities have grounded the Max since March around the world, and Boeing’s chief executive Dennis Muilenburg was fired over Christmas.

