Investors put off by complicated wealth management tools

Wealth management tools have been called to complicated

Half of people who want help investing, feel “dissatisfied” with traditional wealth management tools, believing them to be too expensive or complex, a new survey has found.

Two thirds of UK investors believe not enough people invest due to being unable to use complicated wealth management tools, according to research from wealth management platform Stratiphy.

Investment push not enough

Rachel Reeves’ recent Mansion House speech included plans to increase the number of people actively investing in the stock market, working with the industry and regulators to encourage people to do so.

According to Stratiphy, investor sentiment does not reflect that of the government’s, as six in 10 feel that they don’t have a strong enough financial understanding in order to manage investments, decreasing the likelihood they will choose to enter the stock market.

Others cited that investing feels too risky as they lack the knowledge needed to make informed decisions.

In particular, a demand for greater insights into the performance of the stock market has grown since Reeves’ plans, with 58 per cent of investors wanting knowledge of stocks and shares previous performances for guidance.

Daniel Gold, CEO and founder of Stratiphy, said they have seen “a huge demand for simple tools” to enable people to both improve investment habits and assist in meeting long-term savings goals.

Cries for portfolio control

While some consumers feel uninformed about investing and the stock market, active investors are also calling for more control of their investment portfolio as market volatility continues.

Nearly 80 per cent of investors believe having the ability to personalise their investment portfolio is “essential” in order to meet their individual goals and fit their appetite for risk.

Gold said: “Investors are dissatisfied with existing wealth management tools that offer limited control and flexibility.”

Global markets have struggled since the announcement of US tariffs in April due to economic uncertainties and increased costs.