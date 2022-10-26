Investors bet on AstraZeneca’s experimental breast cancer drug following positive trial

Shares jumped by 2.8 per cent to 10,026p per share just before market close.(REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski)

Shares rose in AstraZeneca today on the back of progress made with its breast cancer treatment, which combines its older Faslodex drug with a new experimental offering.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the world, with around 2.3 million patients diagnosed with the disease in 2020.

It follows a disappointing result in a late-stage trial of its asthma drug Fasenra yesterday, after it missed a key marker in reducing difficulties swallowing.

The breast cancer drugs, Capivasertib and Faslodex in comination, “significantly improved” progression-free survival, the pharmaceutical giant said in a statement.

While the overall survival data remains “immature”, the company called the early data “encouraging”.

“This potential new medicine could give people more time with their cancer under control, which is a priority for patients and their families,” Professor of Molecular Oncology at The Institute of Cancer Research and The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, Nicholas Turner, said.