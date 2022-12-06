Investments fail to flow from water companies, reveals Ofwat

Water and wastewater companies are falling behind on their investment plans leaving promised service improvements behind schedule or undelivered, according to Ofwat.

The industry’s watchdog revealed 14 companies underspent their budget on improving their water network and eight companies underspent their budget for improving their wastewater network between 2020 and 2022.

Ofwat, sets allowances for how much companies can invest over the price control period, to maintain and improve its water network, as part of its price review process which runs from 2020 to 2025.

Affinity Water and Northumbrian Water spent just 47 per cent and 48 per cent of their water enhancement allowance respectively, and Yorkshire Water and South West Water spent just 20 per cent and 39 per cent of their wastewater enhancement allowance respectively.

The main areas of underspend across both categories include drought resilience, improvements to sewage treatment works, improvements to storm tank capacity and reducing spill frequency.

Ofwat set to publish industry report

The findings will be included in its yearly Water Company Performance report, with the latest data expected to be published this week on 8 December 2022.

Chief executive David Black criticised water companies for failing to “service improvements they were funded to deliver.”

He said: “No ifs, no buts. The lack of investment from companies we’re seeing at the moment is extremely disappointing, especially in light of the poor performance for customers and the environment. Failure to invest or delays to investments means that vital improvements are not being made or are late.

“I am expecting these companies to get a grip on their investment programme and make up for the shortfalls to deliver the associated improvements in service.”

Ofwat recently imposed enforcement action against some of the country’s largest water firms.

In 2019, Ofwat demanded Southern Water overhauled its management, which was made to pay £126m in penalties and refunds to customers following serious failures in the operation of its sewage treatment sites, and for deliberately misreporting its performance.

It also pushed Yorkshire Water into recovering two loans that it had made to other companies within its wider company group, totalling around £940m.

The regulator is currently grappling with sewage overflows and discharges, and has slapped six water companies with enforcement cases.

It also teamed up with the Environmental Agency to announce investigations into all water and wastewater companies last November.

Affinity Water, Northumbrian Water, and Yorkshire Water have been approached for comment.

City A.M. was unable to find contact details for South West Water.