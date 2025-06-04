Investec Champions Cup lands Emirates deal

Investec Champions Cup governing body EPCR have landed Emirates Airlines as their newest principal sponsor.

The deal will see the airline become a European Professional Club Rugby premium partner and official airline partner for both of the European club competitions organised by the body.

It comes amid rumours that chief commercial officer Francois Vergnol is heading for the exit door in what is the latest in a series of high-profile C-Suite exits.

Adnan Kazim, deputy president and chief commercial officer at Emirates: “Emirates is proud of our deep roots in rugby, and partnering with European Professional Club Rugby was a natural next step for us to showcase the brand and drive engagement with loyal fanbases around the world during the most prestigious club competitions.

“As part of our significant commitment to EPCR, we’re also eager to support local initiatives for younger athletes that will make a positive impact both in and out of the pitch.”

The deal between European Professional Club Rugby and Emirates will see match officials donned with campaign slogans while the airline supposedly will aid teams in travelling to rival clubs.

“The airline’s newest sponsorship demonstrates its unrivalled dedication to grow and develop the sport at all levels through continuous investment, spanning from grassroots initiatives in its home of the UAE to elite World Rugby competitions, including six consecutive Rugby World Cup tournaments,” a statement read.

“The Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup tournaments feature 42 clubs from England, France, Georgia, Italy, Ireland, Scotland, South Africa and Wales – competing each season to clinch the most coveted prize in professional club rugby.”

The marketability of the EPCR Investec Champions Cup remains a debating point, with many suggesting that the current format and the organisation of the competition could both see significant improvements.

The Champions Cup returns this December.