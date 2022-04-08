Internal Conservative spat implodes as party donor issues libel suit against former ‘Baywatch’ Tory MP Charlotte Leslie

Charlotte Leslie (Source: Charlotte Leslie Twitter/Alchetron)

Conservative Party donor Mohamed Amersi said this morning he has issued libel proceedings against the Conservative Middle East Council (CMEC) and former Tory MP Charlotte Leslie, often dubbed the ‘Baywatch’ MP because of her looks.

Amersi previously sought, through data protection legislation, to get the High Court to determine whether there is further personal data held on him, and if he should be given information in relation to recipients and sources that should be disclosed in a row over allegations that Miss Leslie tried to damage his reputation.

In a statement, Amersi said: “My objectives all along have been to understand the extent and full nature of the false and defamatory statements which had been published about me, to have the record set straight, to restore my good name, and to receive a full apology.

“Miss Leslie and CMEC have not taken the opportunity to provide the remedies I seek, leaving me with no choice but to pursue those remedies through the court.” Mohammed Amersi

“Like any citizen, I have a right to defend and restore my reputation when it has been attacked unfairly, and I look forward to the opportunity of having the evidence heard in full in court. I am confident that I will prevail.”