Intel hints at low voltage Bitcoin mining chip

Intel – one of the world’s most recognisable microchip manufacturers – has suggested it may be about to release a Bitcoin mining chip.

The firm is due to showcase new products at the International Solid-State Circuits Conference next month, the program for which was released earlier today, and included a listing for the ‘Bonanza Mine’ chip, described as an ‘ultra-low-voltage energy-efficient Bitcoin mining ASIC’.

It is understood Intel bosses will reveal they are working on the crypto mining chip on February 23 during a presentation on the Bonanza whitepaper, which has been authored by a trio of senior Intel programmers.

Further details about the mystery release are yet to emerge, but it is believed the reveal will indicate Intel is working on researching a low-voltage mining chip, rather than announcing its release as a finished product.

The profile of the paper’s lead author – Vikram Suresh – describes a research scientist focussed on “high-performance and energy-efficient micro-architecture and circuit design for data encryption and authentication, design of cryptographic primitives for random number and key generation, and blockchain technologies and high-performance data compression”.

Bitcoin has been plagued by concerns over its energy intense mining process which requires an enormous amount of electricity to solve complex problems to find rewards of the flagship cryptocurrency.

The introduction of a low voltage solution from the world’s biggest chip manufacturer could be viewed as a game-changer for the industry.

Last month, Intel’s head of Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Raja Koduri, spoke about the organisation’s blockchain plans, saying they wouldn’t be bothering with GPUs or CPUs. He hinted that specialised hardware for Bitcoin with the famous ‘Intel inside’ sticker could be a possibility.