Inside the new must-visit London lido – as Met Office reveals sunny weather forecast to return

The Met Office has revealed their long term forecast, showing that the good weather is likely to return in a week or so – so hopefully there’ll be plenty of time to jump in this brand new London lido.

The Lido has been decked out in an Art Deco style and is a part of the new Birch hotel in Selsdon, near Croydon. It’s open now and features a 25-metre-long pool and retro-themed changing rooms and furnishings, including chirpy bright red umbrellas.

It’s worth the trip out of London to explore the grounds. Set on a former golf course, the hotel has 200 acres of land that have been rewilded, meaning long horned cattle and ponies roam near to the water.

You’ll be in peace and quiet, as the lido is for private members only. Membership costs £150 per month with a £300 joining fee.

The pool will be open until sunset daily and there is set to be scheduled events taking place around the poolside, from DJs to more relaxing mindfulness events. And the pool will be open all year and there’s food and drink available to be served poolside.

Website material reads: “The 1930s was a golden era for lidos. Everyone flocked to them to swim, socialise, and savour the glitz and glam of Art Deco design. In short, Lidos were THE place to be.

“Fast-forward to today, and a new golden era is underway at the Birch (Selsdon) Lido: colourful loungers, pretty parasols, restored huts, a decorative DJ deck, year-round fire pits… This is what a Great Gatsby party would have looked like.”

