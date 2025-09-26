Inside Hyde New Homes Shared Ownership properties

Kingsley, 34, is buying this year with Hyde New Homes

“I’ve been living with my dad and saving hard. I put money into a Lifetime ISA and was able to build up a deposit. Buying a home outright down here just isn’t realistic unless you’re earning a lot more than I am right now but Shared Ownership has made this possible, particularly as the deposit amount for a full market value apartment would have been much higher.

“At first, I thought paying both rent and a mortgage didn’t make sense — I didn’t really get how the scheme worked, but once I spoke to a mortgage broker and had the affordability checks, I understood it. I realised Shared Ownership was actually a brilliant way for me to secure my first home. Buying off-plan has given me time to save up for furniture, solicitor’s fees, and to source second-hand bits from friends and family. The timeline has worked really well.

“As soon as we visited Kingston Wharf, it just clicked. The Hyde team took the time to walk us through how Shared Ownership works and explained how they’d support us throughout the process.

“We immediately felt like we were in safe hands. Features like solar panels, high quality flooring and integrated appliances were all included, which made a big difference. It felt like we were getting real value for money, not just a home, but a smart investment in our future. We’re really excited to finally have our own space. It feels like the right step for both of us.

“To have a river view as a first- time buyer? I feel very lucky. The scheme has helped me avoid expensive private rents and save more. My dad might miss having tech support on hand, but I think I’ll miss him more than he’ll miss me!”

