Ingenta reveals strongest profit yet as share price soars

UK software developer and publishing firm Ingenta has had its most successful year to date, growing its pre-tax profit to £2.2m over the past 12 months.

The company also grew its revenue to £10.8m, up three per cent on the previous period ending May 2023.

Ingenta has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years, with reported earnings per share of 15.82p in 2023, up from 10.88p in 2022.

The group has also expanded its consultancy arm, with revenues up to £600,000 across its product portfolios.

Its full year dividend increased 19 per cent from 3.45p in 2022, to 4.1p, with a proposed final dividend of 2.6p per share, which the company said reflected the board’s confidence in the group’s prospects.

Chief executive Scott Winner said:”It is pleasing to see the company continuing its progression on an upward trajectory.

“The expansion of our web-based content platform has been critical to driving growth, and the continued expansion of our IP product into new markets which is now in use in five countries has demonstrated the offering and the adaptability of our commercial product to meet new markets.

“Continued growth and expansion of our customer base will be the primary focus in 2024.

“Having won a number of key new customer accounts, and demonstrated that with our streamlined operating structure we can deliver new business more profitably, we are expecting any new future revenues to make a substantial contribution to our profits and cash flows.”

The company added three new customers onto its management platform, securing deals for music and media partners across in the UK and US, further increasing the firm’s reach.