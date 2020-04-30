Infrastructure giant John Laing appoints ex-3i exec as new boss

Infrastructure development and investment firm John Laing has appointed a former 3i executive as its new boss.

Ben Loomes will join the listed firm on 8 May, replacing Oliver Brousse who is leaving after six years at the helm to take a new role at French firm Veolia. Brousse oversaw the company’s initial public offering in 2015.

Loomes has 20 years of experience in the sector, and was previously head of infrastructure at Infrared Capital Partners and a managing partner of 3i Group’s infrastructure business.

His basic salary will be £531,000, with a maximum bonus of 150 per cent of salary and a long-term incentive plan award of 175 per cent of salary. He will also have a pension allowance of eight per cent.

Loomes said: “I am delighted to be joining John Laing. The Company has a strong heritage, successful business model and a resilient portfolio of investments.

“I am looking forward to leading the business through the next phase of its development as it seeks to invest responsibly in infrastructure projects around the world.

“I have known John Laing and its team for many years, both as a partner and as a competitor, and I am excited about joining the business to help build further on its success.”

Chairman Will Samuel added: “I am delighted to announce we have appointed Ben as our new chief executive.

“He brings strong leadership and business development capabilities, as well as a solid investment track record and extensive experience in the infrastructure sector.

“The Board has conducted a thorough search process to find the best candidate and we are delighted to have attracted someone of Ben’s calibre to lead the Company. We look forward to working with Ben to further develop and grow John Laing.”