Infinite Resolve can Max out his potential for Newnham

Trainer Mark Newnham currently leads the trainers' championship on 12 winners.

CURRENT trainers’ championship leader Mark Newnham was back in the winners’ circle at Happy Valley in midweek, when Excellence Value obliged for the stable and kept up his impressive winning tally for the month.

Since the beginning of October, the stable has already sent out half-a-dozen winners and nine places and are in the form of their life.

It may be early days, but Newnham needs to be seriously considered for the trainers’ title race, with over seventy horses in the yard and many potential stars yet to make their debuts.

The stable sends a strong raiding party of eight gallopers to Sha Tin on Sunday, headlined by My Wish in the Group Two Sha Tin Trophy (9.10am), but also a strong supporting cast with a number of them having gilt-edged chances.

Fast improving INFINITE RESOLVE looks to be coming to the boil following an encouraging performance when second behind smart Bulb General last start and should go one better in the Lek Yuen Handicap (9.45am) over six furlongs.

He is mapped to get the run of the race from gate two, and likely to prove too strong for Star Rise and Patch Of Stars.

Stable companion MAX QUE has finally got his act together after a frustrating time last season and goes for a hat-trick in the competitive Sha Kok Handicap (10.55am) over a mile.

The son of former Hong Kong Derby-winner Akeed Mofeed faces a fresh test stepping up to a mile for the first time but gives a strong impression he will improve further over this trip, and still looks well-handicapped.

Finally, it is well known that jockeys can be the world’s worst tipsters, but it was hard not to be enthused by the comments made by Karis Teetan when talking about Ka Ying Glory, on Shergar Cup Day at Ascot in August.

The Mauritian Magician was looking forward most to riding this half-brother to Ka Ying Rising this season, despite the four-year-old having a record of health issues and disappointing on the racetrack.

The son of Turn Me Loose finally gets his chance to prove Teetan correct when he lines-up in the Lung Hang Handicap (8.40am) over six furlongs.

POINTERS

Infinite Resolve 9.45am Sha Tin

Max Que 10.55am Sha Tin