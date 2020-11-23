Ineos inks deal with Hyundai for hydrogen-powered Grenadier 4x4

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos will work with South Korean auto giant Hyundai to assess whether its new Grenadier car can be powered by hydrogen fuel cell.

The assessment is part of a new deal between the two firms to explore new hydrogen power technologies across a number of sectors.

The Grenadier, which is set for release in 2022, is Ratcliffe’s first foray in car production, and it is hoped that the vehicle will prove a spiritual successor to the iconic Land Rover Defender.

For its hydrogen powertrain, Ineos will look into using Hyundai’s fuel cell technology, which already powers the South Korean firm’s Nexo SUV.

A hydrogen-powered Grenadier follows on from previous plans to develop an electric powertrain for the vehicle as well.

Saehoon Kim, the head of Hyundai’s fuel cell centre, said: “Ineos’ move into the development of a fuel cell electric vehicle and hydrogen ecosystem marks yet another milestone towards sustainable and clean transportation”.

The announcement comes less than a week after Boris Johnson announced that the sale of petrol and diesel cars would be banned in the UK after 2030.

At the beginning of the month, Ineos announced that it was launching its own green hydrogen business in its bid to be a net-zero emissions firm.

Through its subsidiary Inovyn, Ineos is Europe’s largest operator of electrolysis, a technology which uses renewable energy to produce hydrogen for power generation, transportation and industrial use.

Technology director Paul Williams said today’s deal with Hyundai would see the firm “play a leading role” in the new clean hydrogen economy.

“Evaluating new production processes, technology and applications, combined with our existing capabilities puts us in a unique position to meet emerging demand for affordable, low-carbon energy sources and the needs of demanding 4×4 owners in the future”, he said.