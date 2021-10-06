Indie band Friendly Fires furious at Boris Johnson after PM emerges during Black Cassette track

Boris Johnson today walked out on stage for his speech at the Conservative party conference while a song by indie band Friendly Fires was played. The band did not appreciate it.

The Prime Minister made his way to the stage against the backdrop of their track Blue Cassette ahead of his keynote speech in Manchester.

However, the band have said they did not give their permission for him to use the song at the event and said they are taking steps to make sure it does not happen again.

Alongside a screenshot of a news report stating that Jacob Rees-Mogg had called food banks “rather uplifting”, the band added: “If Boris Johnson needed something uplifting to walk on to, perhaps he should have used the sound of a busy food bank.”

M=ohnson used his conference speech to call for the unleashing of the “unique spirit” of the country as he set out the “difficult” process of reshaping the British economy.

In addition to Blue Cassette, Electric Light Orchestra song Blue Sky was also played prior to Johnson’s conference speech.