The City of London Corporation provides local government services for the financial and commercial heart of Britain, the “Square Mile.” It is committed to promoting and maintaining high standards of conduct amongst its elected members who serve the City’s residents, workers and businesses.

The Corporation is currently undertaking a review of its overall governance arrangements and, as part of this, has recently reviewed its standards regime in particular. We are now seeking to recruit a Panel of “Independent Persons”, a statutory role, under the Localism Act 2011, to assist the Corporation in promoting and maintaining high standards of conduct by elected and co-opted members.

The panel will provide objective and impartial views on complaints against elected and co-opted members for consideration by the Court of Common Council. The Independent Persons may also be called to give a view to a member against whom a complaint has been made or in relation to certain disciplinary matters relating to senior officers. In addition to the usual duties of an Independent Person, those appointed to the Panel will also be empowered to develop and maintain the rules and procedures for a three-stage process (incorporating potential informal resolution processes, the formal hearing stage, and an appeals process), providing greater autonomy and independence than under previous arrangements. The Panel will also consider applications for dispensations to speak and vote at meetings where there might be considered to be a potential conflict of interest and make recommendations to the Town Clerk thereon.

We are seeking individuals with relevant experience in the private or public sector and with a keen interest in local government and standards of behaviour.

A daily attendance allowance of £300 will be paid and reasonable travel expenses will also be reimbursed. Attendance depends on the number and complexity of cases to be dealt with as well as any necessary briefing and training sessions.

If you are interested in being considered for this important role, further details and an application form are available from Lorraine Brook on 020 7332 1409 or at lorraine.brook@cityoflondon.gov.uk

Further information can be found at: www.cityoflondon.gov.uk

The closing date for the receipt of completed application forms is midday on 19 March 2021.

The City of London Corporation is committed to Equal Opportunities and welcomes applications from all sections of the community.