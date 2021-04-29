In The Style sales soar 130 per cent in first financial update since retailer's AIM listing

Fast fashion firm In the Style, which collaborates with reality TV stars and online influencers, toasted booming sales over the last 12 months in its first financial results since it went public last month.

The ecommerce retailer said turnover for the year ended 31 March is expected to be around £44.5m, a 130 per cent jump since the previous year.

Read more: In The Style’s AIM listing to value influencer fashion brand at £105m

Sales growth was driven through transactions on the In The Style app, which increased 400 per cent year on year and represented 55 per cent of total sales.

In The Style, which listed on London Stock Exchange’s growth market AIM in March, said the number of new customers using the platform increased 19 per cent to 420,000.

It has returned the money previously claimed under the government’s furlough scheme.

In The Style chief executive Adam Frisby said: “In The Style continues to do things differently by ensuring we empower our customers to be brave, embrace body confidence and, most of all, love themselves for who they are.

“Our collaboration model creates a strong customer connection, drives highly efficient customer acquisition marketing metrics, and gives us exposure to a broad range of customers.

“The success of this model has been highlighted since the year end by our exclusive partnership with Stacey Solomon.

Read more: WH Smith launches £325m bond offering as retailer swings to first-half loss

“The collaboration with Stacey is one that we are really proud of and the hugely positive reaction to the launch of her maiden collection on 27 April underpins our confidence that this would generate an amazing reception from our customers and Stacey’s followers.

“In addition, our nationwide partnership with Asda is also really exciting for the brand and will give In The Style fantastic levels of exposure and greater reach with our customers.”