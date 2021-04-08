In-person conferences to return to the capital with fintech event

In-person conferences are set to return in July with Fintech Week London, as lockdown restrictions ease after a socially starved year.

“Virtual conferences have served us well during the pandemic, but there’s nothing like being around fellow professionals and immersing yourself in face-to-face conversations,” CEO of Fintech Week London, Raf De Kimpe, said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated digitalisation, paving the way for fintech’s to take lead in the economic and social recovery process.”

Read more: Intelligence dossier finds Bitcoin is outperforming gold, but Ethereum is outshining Bitcoin

Senior fintech decision-makers will meet to discuss the capital’s post-Brexit position as a fintech hub.

Over 2,000 executives will join them in Canary Wharf, from high-street banks, digital challengers, tech giants, and new disruptors.

The conference will also host over 1500 in-person or online representatives to debate open banking, financial inclusion, sustainability and the economic role of big tech and big banks over the five day conference.

Post-pandemic recovery will also be a major theme of discussion for London’s fintech experts.

“London is a world-leading tech and financial centre, and its Fintech companies have a pivotal role to play in building back better from the impacts of the global pandemic,” head of financial, business services and technology at London & Partners, Karen Sandhu, said.

Read more: Oxford scientist set for £15m payday in Vaccitech flotation