Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Improve employee wellbeing with corporate away days

Many of us have spent months working from home, so it’s never been more important to reconnect and rebuild relations with colleagues.

Corporate Away Days delivers engaging and inspiring events that focus on fun and wellbeing, giving employees a chance to come together outside the working environment.

This spring, you and your team can enjoy football away days, including Premier League games and top-level matches as well as a selection of other live sporting events. These midweek match packages include evening dinner and drinks. Book your place now at the World Snooker Championship in April for an engaging away day that you and your colleagues will never forget.

Throughout the year, the company hosts a range of away days and offers 27 themes to choose from, with a varying focus on different subjects, from creative arts to music, with team events and experiences that build camaraderie. Corporate Away Days believes this spirit is taken back to the office, shared and remembered — building stronger and lasting engagement within teams.

Find out more at corporate-away-days.co.uk