Imperial Brands issues profit warning amid vaping crackdown

UK tobacco giant Imperial Brands has warned that its first half earnings per share and full-year profit are likely to fall amid a global crackdown on e-cigarettes.

In a trading statement, Imperial said the US’s ban on certain flavours of vapour devices or vapes, which comes into force tomorrow, has resulted in a write-down of its stocks at a cost to full-year profit of about £45m. It added that the first-half hit to earnings per share would be around 10 per cent.

The British firm also said that “regulatory uncertainty” and negative news stories about vaping have caused it to implement a cost-saving programme as a precautionary measures, which is likely to dent full-year profit by around £40m.

Regulators around the world have cracked down on vaping products, which health officials have linked to deaths – although far fewer than from smoking.

The US has been particularly vociferous, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) banning some flavours of vape in a bid to limit their appeal to younger audiences.

Tobacco firms such as Imperial have branched out into vaping in a major way. Imperial owns the Blu brand of e-cigarettes. Yet they now face new challenges from regulators.

Imperial’s warning on revenue came just two days after it named Stefan Bomhard, the boss of car dealership Inchcape, as its new chief executive.

Bomhard will replace Alison Cooper, whose departure was announced in October and who today stepped down with immediate effect.

The new chief executive’s main task will be to boost profits following weak full-year results amid “tough trading”, particularly in its vaping arm.

The results, released in November, followed a profit warning in September that led to Cooper stepping down after 20 years with the tobacco giant, nine of those in the top job.