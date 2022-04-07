Impact Capital Group snags approval for £350m development in Romford

A CGI image of the Romford development (Credit: Impact Capital Group)

Impact Capital Group has snagged the first stage of approval for an ambitious £350m development in the heart of Romford, which will create new homes close to the forthcoming Crossrail station in Romford.

Proposals will next be forwarded to the GLA for the second stage of approval and are subject to the finalisation of a Section 106 Agreement.

The one million square foot development will be Impact’s first major regeneration scheme – which also has plans to include a new clinic diagnostics lab for the NHS.

Speaking to the committee last night, Impact CEO Robert Whitton, who is initially from Romford said: “This is a new urban village for the sons and daughters of Havering that want to get on the housing ladder and stay within the borough. This a new urban village for all the people of Havering that promotes sustainability, intergenerational living, community and social cohesion.

“Our vision with Rom Valley Gardens is to set a benchmark in quality design and placemaking, creating a smart new neighbourhood promoting, sustainability, inter-generational living, social cohesion and community. And to set a precedent for other developments in Romford to follow.”

The development seeks to turn a seven acre former ice rink into the location of up to 972 homes.