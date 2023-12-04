Registering your guests for the award ceremony

We look forward to welcoming you and your party to the ESG Awards on the evening of the 12th of December. Using the seating chart below, please register your guests starting from seat one and moving clockwise around the table plan seat 1.

This will ensure anyone within your party that has dietary or allergy requirements has been clearly identified to our catering partners at the Skyline London and will receive the correct meal based on the placement within the seating plan. It is essential if guests move table name cards on the night, we cannot guarantee guests will receive the correct meal without prior notification to our events team and the venue catering team.

Terms and Conditions: City AM accepts no responsibility for guests who may attend the awards ceremony as late registered guests and will need to confirm before attendance on the night that your guests’ dietary and allergy requirements can be accommodated.

The Skyline London Travelling To London For The Awards? Our venue partners at Blue Orchid Hospitality owners of the Tower Suites Hotel have generously offered all guests a code to use at checkout to reduce their bill by 10% if you wish to stay in London after the awards? Simply follow the instructions below : 1. Visit www.blueorchid.com

2. Select hotel and dates

3. Select room types and number of rooms on any available flexible rate (full rate will display)

4. Proceed to "BOOK NOW"

5. Enter Promo Code CAM10 Click on “APPLY”

6. The discounted rate will appear on your check out screen

7. Continue and complete your booking

Seating Chart We advise guests when filling in the guest registration document to ensure you start at seat one, which is located at the bottom of the table seating chart, and work clockwise from there. We ask that guests presenting an award category, or if you or your company are confirmed as a winner, to go on stage to sit in seats 1 and 2 if possible. This makes it easier for our hostesses on the night, to collect sponsors from their tables ten minutes before your category will be announced.