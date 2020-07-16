Ikea launches vegetarian meatball in climate crusade

Vegetarians will now be able to try Ikea’s iconic meatballs after the Swedish giant announced it would launch a vegetarian version of the classic food.

From 3 August, customers will be able to buy the new creation, named “plant balls”, which Ikea said were a “more sustainable” take on one of its best-loved products.

Made of plant-based ingredients including yellow pea protein, oats, potatoes, onion and apple, the firm insisted the new dish would have the same “look, taste and bite” of the the original.

And for those meatball lovers who feel guilty about the climate impact of eating meat, the “plant balls” have just 4 per cent of the climate footprint of the original.

The plant-based food has been developed as part of Ikea’s commitment to becoming climate positive – meaning it will reduce more greenhouse gas emissions than its value chain emits – by 2030.

From next month, the “plant balls” will be available in Ikea’s in-store restaurants, where they will be served with mashed potatoes, lingonberries, and cream sauce, just as their prototype.

The company confirmed that they would retail for the same price of £1.50 for a plate of eight, with a 500g bag costing £2.75.

Now over 50 per cent of the food offered in Ikea’s restaurants is vegetarian, the food said.

Hege Sæbjørnsen, Ikea UK’s sustainability manager, said: “At Ikea, we are committed to having a positive impact on people and the planet.

“In order to reduce the climate footprint of the total Ikea business, including our food business, and make climate friendly, delicious food available for everyone, we are making sure meat alternatives are an easy, desirable and affordable choice.

“With the new plant ball we can now offer meat lovers a great tasting, more sustainable alternative – without compromising on the Ikea meatball experience that is loved by so many.”