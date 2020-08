IG is the latest firm to say its employees will not be required to return to the office for the rest of the year.

In a memo seen by City A.M., the online trading firm’s chief operating officer Jon Noble told UK employees that they can continue working from home.

“We understand this is still an unsettling time so if you wish to carry on working at home 100% of the time for the rest of the year, please continue to do so. We will next review this decision in early 2021.”

More to follow