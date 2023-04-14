IFGS returns for its 9th year to the historic Guildhall in the City of London to welcome the brightest and best from the financial services and fintech ecosystem and discuss the key issues facing the sector now and in years to come.

City AM and Impact AM will be onsite as media partners for the duration of the IFGS. On Monday the 17th, 11:00 – 13:00, Julia Streets will be hosting an Impact AM Live at the event. If you have any questions for Julia’s’ guests, please email events@cityam.com.

For the latest coverage from City AM at IFGS go to cityam.com/IFGS

Meet our hosts…