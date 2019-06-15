‘Ideological war’ being waged over future of AI as businesses warn against robot tax

Robot tax
It said the country had time to make the right decisions around automation but was being distracted by Brexit. “Of course, while this is crucial to the future prosperity of the country and its businesses we risk falling behind others in key areas, such as education reform and preparing the population for the fourth industrial revolution – this needs to change,” techUK told the committee. Last week research by KPMG and recruitment firm Harvey Nash found that as many as one in five financial services sector jobs could be replaced by robots within the next five years. More than 40 per cent of banks said they expected a fifth or more of their workforce to be replaced by robots, rising to nearly half for insurance companies.