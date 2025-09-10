Iconic City of London building unveils three new art galleries

The new exhibition spaces in the City of London are free to enter

One of the City of London’s iconic buildings has unveiled three new free-to-enter art exhibition spaces that will house 24 shows over the next year.

The No.1 Poultry building between Bank and St Paul’s has partnered with arts charity Hypha Studios and the Cheapside Business Alliance to turn currently unused offices into gallery space. Some of the work will be displayed prominently on the ground floor of the building from this month.

Each gallery will host eight unique exhibitions from contemporary artists and curators. “The world-famous James Stirling-designed postmodern masterpiece of No.1 Poultry is the perfect setting for such a deep offer of art and culture,” Hypha Studios say in a press statement.

Art in the City of London: there is huge potential

The creative firm has so far run 115 exhibitions across the UK since forming in 2021. They have provided free exhibition space to over 2,000 contemporary artists, organising events that have been visited by over 36,000 members of the general public.

Press material says the exhibition “reinforces the rise of the City of London as a place for culture,” and underlines the importance of placing art in “empty units right in the heart of the Cheapside area.” Exhibitions will feature sculpture and installation-based work using steel, wood, textiles and digital media, and some works have been inspired by the architecture of the No.1 Poultry building that also houses the Coq d’Argent restaurant.

