‘I used to hand the paper out at 6am every day’: City AM CEO Harry Owen on launching a freesheet 20 years ago

We dig into the memory bank of the City’s great and good. Today, it’s City AM’s own CEO Harry Owen, who tells us about his career launching restaurants and freesheets in this week’s Square Mile and Me

CV

Name: Harry Owen

Harry Owen Title: CEO, City AM

CEO, City AM Previous roles: Director, Boisdale Restaurants

Director, Boisdale Restaurants Age: 45

45 Born: Chelsea

Chelsea Lives: Twickenham

Twickenham Studied: York University

York University Talents: Carpentry

Carpentry Motto: Not a motto, but the poem ‘If’ by Rudyard Kipling

Not a motto, but the poem ‘If’ by Rudyard Kipling Biggest perk of the job? Meeting talented people

Meeting talented people Coffee order: Black Americano

Black Americano Cocktail order: Virgin Mary

Virgin Mary Favourite book: The Magus by John Fowles

What was your first job?

My father was Chapter Clerk of Salisbury Cathedral and he made me sell ice creams in the Cathedral Close every summer.

What was your first role in the City or business world?

I joined City AM in September 2005, the day after my honeymoon and the same week it launched. I didn’t know much about the Square Mile – I don’t think any of us did – but it was 100 per cent a startup mentality. For the first few months I’d hand out the newspaper every morning at 6am (Aldgate East was my station) before heading to the office to build the desks, pitch adverts to FX firms and write the book reviews in the afternoon.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in the media industry?

I graduated from York University with a History degree, before landing a job selling classified adverts in London on Horticulture Week. After a year, Haymarket decided to move me internally and I joined Campaign magazine. Within weeks I was sent off to Tokyo and Hong Kong (aged 22) with a company credit card and the instructions ‘bring back some business’ – I was hooked.

What’s one thing you love about London?

Its communities – often just streets apart. The City is a great example with its 25 different wards.

And one thing you would change?

I’d ban scrolling Tiktok, with the volume up, on public transport.

What’s been your most memorable business lunch?

It’s impossible to answer this question without showing off – but for the sake of some good copy in City AM, I’m prepared to do that! I once flew by private jet to Bordeaux for an En Primeur tasting at Mouton Rothschild and lunch at Cordeillan-Bages – we made it back in time for dinner at Boisdale (N.B. the editor of City AM was also a guest). A close second was interviewing Charlie Sheen over lunch – my wife still has the text message time-stamped 2am saying, “…with Charlie, running a little late”.

And any business faux pas?

I was working at the Daily Express, taking a senior WPP trading director out and I made the rookie mistake of letting him choose the wine – my entertaining budget was £40 a head and he overshot it by about 10 heads!

What’s been your proudest moment?

Any achievement involving my wife and three daughters makes me proud. In business, it’s been the ability to constantly innovate. 20 years ago we handed out a newspaper and had one revenue line – print advertising. Today, City AM has 50+ lines including websites, events, magazines, newsletters, apps, syndication, social and studios.

I’ve been lucky enough to have had two careers and launched some great products in both media and hospitality – including two restaurants. Doing anything for the first time is hard and requires maximum commitment from everyone – it’s also the most fun and where I believe teams find the most purpose.

And who do you look up to?

Entrepreneurs. I’ve only ever worked for entrepreneurs – Michael Heseltine (Haymarket), Richard Desmond (The Daily Express), Lawson Muncaster (City AM), Martin Williams (D&D), Ranald Macdonald (Boisdale) and Matthew Moulding (THG).

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever been given?

I like the Abraham Lincoln line, “things may come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle”.

And the worst?

‘Fake It ‘Til You Make It’ – don’t be that person, especially on Linkedin.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

I’m optimistic about what we can control, the team we have built at City AM is very talented. I’m less optimistic about growth, inflation, taxes (it’s coming), capital markets and our wealth creators leaving for Riyadh or Dubai.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

Bob Bob Ricard City.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

The Ship or The Swan Tavern in Leadenhall Market.

Where’s home during the week?

Twickenham Green.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

Chauffeuring children around West London swimming pools.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

For the last 20 years its been Harlyn Bay in Cornwall with the family.