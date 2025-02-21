I hate immersive theatre. Can the British Pullman’s murder mystery change my mind?

One Way Ticket is the British Pullman’s latest immersive show, inviting guests to solve a murder mystery while tucking into a four-course gourmet meal. But can it win over haters of audience participation?

The mention of “immersive theatre” tends to evoke one of two visceral reactions: childlike delight or utter, absolute, unmitigated horror. I am of the latter persuasion, but one does not turn down an invitation for the British Pullman. So here I am, playing the part of an amateur detective on board for the group’s latest theatre experience – a murder mystery, naturally – washing down my natural aversions to participation with generous pourings of pinot noir.

Created by Private Drama Events, One Way Ticket is the group’s second murder mystery show on board the British Pullman, which plays out over a four-course lunch on a five-hour roundtrip from London Victoria, where you can smugly swish through the crowds of commuters on your way for a slice of time travel.

A sister train to the Orient Express, it’s near impossible not to feel giddy on board the Pullman. I was lucky enough to be sat in the Gwen carriage which, built in 1932 for the London-Brighton service and frequented since by the likes of Queen Elizabeth, is all Walnut woods and champagne glamour.

The train has been updated only in the ways you wish it to be (they serve oat milk and the ‘do not flush while in service’ signs by the toilets can thankfully be ignored) while almost all other signs of restoration are undetectable. There’s supposedly wifi but I was grateful to find it didn’t work. In my opinion, looking out the window should even be discouraged – signs of the modern world do not belong on the British Pullman.

And, indeed, for this experience you are in the 1930s, joining a cast of perfectly coiffed-haired artists, scientists and fat cat investors on the maiden voyage to Arcadia, a utopian city for visionary citizens. On board you’ll be invited to work out who killed Hollywood starlet Vivian Moreau, actors lurching through the aisles throwing around accusations as Belmond’s five-star waiting staff float through seamlessly with napkins and dessert wine.

With no backstage (there’s only way through a train) and scenes needing to be performed in every carriage, this is a show that requires masterful choreography, and the cast don’t miss a beat. For real enthusiasts (Belmond learned last time there were plenty), the show has also amazingly been devised to slightly vary throughout the carriages, with different characters playing different prominence depending on how far down the train you are sat, meaning you can come back and enjoy a slightly different story if you wish.

Creative director Adam Blackwood said the show was roughly a 50:50 between scripted: improv split, with the cast required to be fully versed in their characters’ backstories so as to be prepared for any questions the audience may hurl at them. I was particularly impressed to find each completely unfazed to give their birthday and corresponding star sign when quizzed by a member of my carriage who had become certain astrology was key to cracking the code.

Likewise, the cast are also astute in assessing what Blackwood called ‘audience profiles’ (essentially how keen you are) and will interact with you accordingly. So the stage-shy can breathe a sigh of relief, with you able to lean or sit back as much as you want.

The food is exquisite. When the three-piece-suited Mr Mobley broke off a piece of my just-served, beautifully fluffy focaccia as part of his bit, I really had to stop myself slapping his hand down. Indeed, the quality of service is arguably the show’s biggest obstacle; simply, there’s too much to enjoy to always follow what’s going on in the story.

When the final revelation of who murdered Ms Moreau was revealed, the gasps were a little subdued – to be frank, nobody had had a clue, and nobody really cared. Just as no one either asked where the train was going (around Kent if you’re interested), that’s all beyond the point. One Way Ticket is a whodunnit in whoknowswhere, with the British Pullman the only character that really matters.

• One Way Ticket launches 28th February 2025 with 22 scheduled trips throughout the year. Prices per person start at £535.