Huge spike in recruitment as permanent jobs up 90 per cent year-on-year

The number of permanent roles available in April was up 90 per cent year-on-year, as the UK got ready to emerge from more than a year of falling in and out of coronavirus restrictions.

Permanent vacancies were up 90 per cent year-on-year last month, while contract roles were up 83 per cent, according to data from The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo).

Read more: Natwest boss Alison Rose: I’m optimistic about this nation of SMEs

APSCo said the figures were arguably to be expected, given the drop in levels of business this time last year.

The UK in now in the process of easing out of coronavirus-led restrictions, with the next big unlocking to come on Monday, which will see people allowed to socialise indoors for the first time in months.

Read more: Recruitment firm Staffline expects to beat forecasts as end of furlough to boost training unit

Ann Swain, chief executive of APSCo, said: “While the last year has been very tough on business, and there has undoubtedly been redundancies, the annual increases in vacancies show that while there may be more candidates on the market, professional sectors still have niche skill shortages.”