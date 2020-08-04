Huge explosion rocks central Beirut ahead of Hariri verdict

A huge explosion has rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut ahead of a trial verdict over the killing of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in 2005.

Videos circulating on social media showed the aftermath of an explosion from the Lebanese capital’s port area, with doors and windows blown out in buildings across the city.

The port is near Mar Mikhael — a neighbourhood popular with aid workers and foreign journalists.

The explosion has killed at least 10 people, according to Reuters report. Earlier, Lebanon’s health minister spoke of many injuries and extensive damage.

He told journalists that a ship carrying fireworks had blown up in the port, though the size of the blast heard across the country stirred suspicions it might have resulted from a rocket strike.

Local media showed people trapped beneath rubble, with a witness describing the first explosion as deafening.

The office of Lebanon’s Daily Star newspaper, about 400 metres from the port, was among the buildings damaged from the explosion.

A possible second explosion was reported to be at the Hariri residence in the city, according to the BBC.

It comes as a UN tribunal is on Friday set to issue its verdict in the trial in absentia of four suspects in the murder of ex-PM Hariri.

Hariri’s death in a car bomb 15 years ago triggered regional upheaval and a wave of international pressure which forced Syria to end its 29-year military presence in Lebanon.

The four suspects are from Iran-backed group Hezbollah, which is both a political party in Lebanon’s government and a guerrilla group.

Hezbollah denies any role in Hariri’s killing and has dismissed the UN tribunal as politicised.