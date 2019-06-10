Huawei does not make ethical judgements, says cybersecurity boss

In a tense appearance in front of the Science and Technology Committee, John Suffolk said Huawei’s approach was to abide by local laws and not pass judgement on whether those laws were right or wrong.
The committee also grilled the executive over the use of Huawei technology in the Xinjiang region, where Chinese authorities have detained an estimated 1m people as part of a crackdown on the local Muslim population.
But Suffolk, a former British government IT wonk, declined to comment on whether he believed the actions of the Chinese state constituted a repression of human rights.
“We don’t make judgements in terms of whether laws are right or wrong, that’s for others to make those judgements,” he said.
In a remarkable exchange with Labour MP Graham Stringer, Suffolk also denied Huawei could be compared to IG Farben, the German company that manufactured the chemical used in Nazi gas chambers.
But he insisted the firm has never been asked to do anything “untoward”. “We as a vendor have never been asked to do anything that weakens the security of our products for any of our customers in any country,” he said.
Details leaked from a national security meeting earlier this year revealed the UK is set to allow the Chinese firm to participate in parts of the country’s 5G network, although the government is yet to issue a formal verdict on the matter.