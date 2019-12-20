HSBC and First Direct have resolved issues causing intermittent problems for customers accessing online and mobile banking over the past 24 hours.

Customers were unable to access their online or app banking from around 7:40pm last night and then again throughout today despite claims the issues had been resolved in the early hours of the morning.

Read more: HSBC Swiss unit fined $192m over US tax evasion

It resulted in a number of people taking to Twitter to vent their frustration with them unable to access funds just days before Christmas.

HSBC said last night: “We’re aware some customers are having problems using Online & Mobile Banking. We’re really sorry and are working hard to fix this.”

But shortly after midnight claimed to have resolved the problem.

“Our Online & Mobile Banking services are now available again. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused,” it said.

However, they since acknowledged this morning that they were still having problems, which were similarly affecting subsidiary First Direct.

Both banks assured customers on social media that everything was being done to allow them to access their accounts online as soon as possible and now the problem has been fixed.

“We are sorry to customers for the disruption to access to our online and mobile services last night and this morning. Our online & mobile banking services are now fully available again. We will be happy to help our customers with any issues that have arisen because of the disruption,” an HSBC spokesperson said.

However, neither bank have explained what exactly caused the issue.

HSBC said this morning’s problem was a “new technical issue” and tweeted in reply to a customer that “in doing a few residual repairs to make sure it doesn’t happen in the future, there are a few people who are having issues again”.

HSBC also reaffirmed their commitment to refund any overdraft fees incurred as a result of customers being unable to access their account.