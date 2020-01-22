City Talk
Wednesday 22 January 2020 1:31 pm

HS2: Grant Shapps says problem is with capacity ahead of February decision


Grant Shapps has placed more doubt over the future of the HS2 rail line, saying the problem is about capacity rather than speed.

The transport secretary said that while a final decision would be made in February, he was examining alternatives.

Read More: HS2 Q&A: Where is the route, how much will it cost and when will it open?

Shapps said it was vital that the government get the facts right before embarking on the project, which could cost up to £106bn.


HS2 is “maybe the biggest infrastructure project, certainly in Europe, and the biggest this country’s ever taken, certainly in peacetime,” he said.

The rail line is intended to connect Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham to London. The government has already spent £8bn on the first phase.

HS2 route map
The HS2 route map (HS2 Ltd)

It has been under review since the summer, when Boris Johnson tasked Douglas Oakervee with looking into whether to go ahead.

The resulting report was finished last year, but has not been officially released.

However, it is thought to recommend that HS2 goes ahead. This will come with the option of cutting costs on the phases connecting Birmingham with northern cities.

Shapps told Sky News: “Capacity is the issue. What we are going to have to do is whether it’s HS2 or other means is increase capacity. I’ve got the draft report.

Read More: HS2: Pressure mounts on Boris Johnson from all sides after leaked review


“Now we are actually pulling in the rest of the data to see what are the other alternatives in terms of cost and what capacity it would bring us. 

“We will be making that decision in February along with the Prime Minister and the chancellor.”

