HS2 construction begins with promise to create 22,000 jobs

Construction work on the controversial HS2 rail link began this morning with around 22,000 jobs expected to be created over the next few years as a result.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the project would “fire up economic growth and help to rebalance opportunity across this country for years to come.”

The high speed rail link was only given the go-ahead by Johnson in February, with official notice to proceed given back in April during the lockdown period.

Approval was given despite an official report warning that the project could cost over £100bn and was set to be delivered five years behind schedule.

However, despite its many critics, the PM has backed the mammoth construction project, saying this morning that it was central to the UK’s “build back better” plans.

“HS2 is at the heart of our plans to build back better – and with construction now formally underway, it’s set to create around 22,000 new jobs”, he said in a statement.

“As the spine of our country’s transport network, the project will be vital in boosting connectivity between our towns and cities.”

HS2’s main works contractor for the West Midlands, the Balfour Beatty Vinci joint venture has said it will hire up to 7,000 skilled jobs required to complete its section of the HS2 route.

The joint venture of Eiffage, Kier, BAM Nuttall and Ferrovial, which is building the section from the Long Itchington Wood site in Warwickshire south to the Chiltern tunnel portals, has said it will recruit over 4,000 roles in the next two years, with many to be based in Milton Keynes.

And finally, the companies spearheading the London construction efforts, including Balfour Beatty, Vinci, Skanska, Costain and Mace will hire over 10,000 jobs.

HS2 chief executive Mark Thurston said called the announcement a “hugely exciting moment”:

“After 10 years of development and preparatory work, today we can formally announce the start of full construction, unlocking thousands of jobs and supply chain opportunities across the project.

“We are already seeing the benefits that building HS2 is bringing to the UK economy in the short term, but it’s important to emphasise how transformative the railway will be for our country when operational.”