How to minimize third-party risk with vendor management

A robust vendor management program isn’t just required by compliance frameworks like SOC 2 and ISO 27001. It’s also a critical part of a holistic trust management strategy.

Implementing a vendor management program, however, has become more complex and challenging with the proliferation of SaaS tools and shadow IT. And many overstretched security teams are being asked to do more with less.

To stay compliant and secure — and deepen trust with customers and partners — security teams need a way to proactively manage vendor risk.

This guide brings together perspectives from the frontlines of vendor security management. You’ll get insights and best practices from security and compliance leaders at ButterflyMX, LinkSquares, and Spiff on how to manage third-party vendor risk while dealing with challenges like limited resources and repetitive manual processes. You’ll also learn how security teams can enable the business to move quickly instead of being inadvertent gatekeepers.



