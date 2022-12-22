How to get rid of a hangover: Top chefs give us their foolproof tips, from revitalising smoothies to a hair of the dog

Most of us plan on celebrating the time off over Christmas with a few drinks – but, inveitably, one must pay the piper for one’s excesses.

That means hangovers – lots of them, each one incrementally worse than the last, until the festive break becomes one long cycle of drunk-hungover-drunk-hungover, repeating ad infinitum until, somehow, it’s January 3rd and the alarm is going off and, no, this can’t be happening, can it? Please god don’t let this be happening. And then you’re silently sobbing into a stranger’s armpit on the underground, wondering if you should have prepared something for the morning meeting, surrounded by other people with hollow stares, each one starting the year just like last year, just like every year, older but no wiser, wondering if it’s too late to do dry January.

To help ward off that existential dread, we canvassed some top chefs on their favourite ways of banishing the existential dread after a night on the sauce.

Will Bowlby, chef patron, Kricket

It’s Xiaolongbao all day long for me when I have a hangover. Dumplings and exploding hot soup all in one go with a shed load of chilli oil sort me out immediately. If I’m too hungover I’ll order some on Deliveroo as they travel well and keep their heat nicely, but if I can make it to town then it’s Beijing Dumplings or Tao Tao Ju in Chinatown.

Richard Corrigan, chef patron, Corrigan Collection

Hair of the dog, always hair of the dog. A new favourite hangover cure of mine, and believe me I’ve tried a few, is a crisp glass of English sparkling wine like Gusbourne or Chapel Down from Kent. It’s the acidity and freshness that seems to clear my head. If you can muster up the energy to make a slice of cheese on toast to go with it (use Lincolnshire Poacher cheese if you can get your hands on it), then you’ll be feeling fresh as a daisy pretty quickly.

Robin Gill, chef patron, Bermondsey Larder, Darby’s and Bottle & Rye

When I was working for Don Alfonso 1890 on the Amalfi Coast, every week on our day off we used to enjoy a boat trip where more than enough alcohol was consumed. Over time I learnt a knack that had me back on track at work the next day. Start off with a pint of water, followed by a double espresso, and then shot of Limoncello. It never let me down.

David Moore, owner, Pied à Terre

I always opt for a smoothie the morning after. Blend together apple juice, oat milk, 1/2 cucumber, 1 beetroot (I get those vacuum packed ones), 1 stick of celery, 1 avocado, some frozen fruit, 1/2 tsp turmeric, 2 twists black pepper, and 2 milk thistle capsules. Your body will love you.

Ben Tish, chef director, Cubitt House

Hangovers are so much worse nowadays – age is definitely getting the better of me. A can of Coke (always full fat), two Nurofen and then I like to take a big bag of Torres Truffle Potato Crisps, cover them in grated strong cheddar and bake them in the oven, Nachos style. Give it a go, honestly, it’s the best.

George Pell, owner, The Suffolk

A fry up and a pint of Coke is all that is needed to clear that terrible mist from a hangover. Forget about hydration, it’s sugar and caffeine you need. I’m talking the full works here – black pudding, bacon, sausages (you’ll need two), baked beans, mushrooms, fried slice, fried egg, hash browns. The bigger the better.