How to actually grow the economy

In this special edition of The Week in Business, City AM Editor Christian May talks to Lord Matthew Elliott about his new book, co-authored with Dr Arthur Laffer, Douglas McWilliams and Lord Michael Hintze: Prosperity Through Growth – Boosting Living Standards in an Age of Autocracy and AI.

The book is based on interviews with past Prime Ministers and Chancellors, Labour and Tory, as well as economists such as Andy Haldane and City titans like Jamie Dimon.

It strives to answer the most important question of our time: how can we restore meaningful economic growth?

The challenge is urgent.

As Matthew says: “The book should be essential reading for everyone working in the Treasury ahead of the Budget. It highlights how the UK is set to tumble down the world league tables for GDP per capita, with Lithuania overtaking the UK in 2030, Poland in 2034, and Turkey in 2043.

But – crucially – with the right pro-enterprise, pro-business reforms, it is not too late to reverse this decline.”